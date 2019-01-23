Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, exhibits “140 Years of Creative Excellence,” student artwork exhibit, through Saturday. ccad.edu.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, through Feb. 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Feb. 17. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

FRIDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts a family nature group for children up to 6 and a parent at 10 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Activities, hike, play time. Free but advance reservations required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert, “Brit Floyd-The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Tribute Show,” scheduled for May 11 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• St. Marys Knights of Columbus hosts its annual German-style dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m., in the Holy Rosary Church, 511 E. Spring St., St. Marys. Meals: $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance at 419-394-1180.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover, hosts bingo at 7 p.m. 25 cents per board per game. $1 per board for 50/50 games. 937-368-3700.

• Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua, hosts a Saturday Night Live Event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-773-9622.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover, offers bingo at 7 p.m. Boards: 25 cents per game. $1 for 50/50 games. 937-368-3700.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a tenderloin dinner beginning at 5 p.m. in the fire station, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington. Dinners: $8. Advance orders at 937-606-0919.

• Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund hosts a school choice fair in the Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Boulevard, Sylvania, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information booths, family activities. 419-720-7048.

• Ohio Living Dorothy Love presents Ryukukoku Matsuri Daiko, Japanese drummers, in concert with a performance by the Hula Girls at 2 p.m. in the Amos Community Center, 3003 Cisco Road. Free.

• Warren County Historical Society presents the Lebanon Antique Show today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Tickets: $6 online at www.harmonmuseumohio.org; $8 at the door.

• Buckeye Lake Chamber of Commerce presents Buckeye Lake Winterfest from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Buckeye Lake State Park in Millersport. Fireworks at 6:30 a.m., food, ice carving, entertainment. www.facebook.com/BuckeyeLakeWinterfest.

SUNDAY

• St. Michael Knights of St. John host a baked spaghetti dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Fort Loramie Elementary School cafeteria. Dine in or carry out. Meals for donations.

• Miami County Park District presents a Naturalist Adventure Series program, “Tracks in the Snow,” for families from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Free but advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers Move and Goove to the Music form children in kindergarten through third grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts a Glow in the Dark Party for children in fourth through ninth grades at 4 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a Winter Wonderland Party for chldren in kindergarten through second grade at 3:30 p.m. Games, crafts, snacks. And individual programming sessions of Lego robotics for childen in fourth grade and older at 4 or 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics. 419-628-2925.

• Edison StageLight Players hold auditions for “Romeo and Juliet,” today and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Room 427 of Edison State Community College, 1975 Edison Drive, Piqua. Performance dates are April 5 to April 14. kbaker@edisonohio.edu.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a Lego party for children in kindergarten through fifth grade at 6 p.m. Games, contests, snacks, crafts, prizes. 937-419-0567.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Cooper & Adel Financial Agency presents a workshop by Mitchell Adel on maximizing retirement income at 10 a.m. in the New Bremen Senior Center, 700 E. Monroe St., New Bremen, and at 2 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney. Advance registration required at 877-401-2175.

JAN. 31

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents a talk by Laura Freer, “How to Use an Instant Pot,” at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

