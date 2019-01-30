Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, through Feb. 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Feb. 17. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

• The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, exhibits “The Power of One,” an exhibit of art by children in kindergarten through third grade, through Feb. 28. Free.

FRIDAY

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, presents Lost Celts at 9 p.m. 937-224-7822.

• Omega Music, 318 E. 5th St., Dayton, presents You vs. Yesterday in free concert at 6 p.m. 937-275-9949.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. 5th St., Dayton, presents Paige Beller in performance at 9:30 p.m. 937-461-1101.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton, presents Bribing Senators, Daymare, McGruff & the Dumpster Fires and Sadbox beginning at 9 p.m. 937-424-3870.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Chicago” tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $26-$94 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Wiley’s Comedy Joint, 101 Pine St., Dayton, presents Heywood Banks at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. for people 18 and older. Two-item minimum purchase. 937-224-5653.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. state Route 36, Conover, offers line dancing classes for six Fridays beginning today at 7 p.m. Fee: $5 per class for adults; children 11 and under, free. 937-368-3700.

• Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary hosts bar bingo from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the post hall, 31 N. Main St., Fort Loramie.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, screens two versions of “A Star Is Born” in a double feature beginning at 6:30 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• CHP-Tri County presents Designer Purse Bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Tickets in advance: $30 at CHP-Tri County, 803 Brewfield Drive, Wapakoneta, and the Palazzo; $35 at the door. 419-738-7430.

• Cridersville Health Care Center, 603 E. Main St. Cridersville, presents Chili Playoffs, free chili, cheese sandwiches and refreshments, from 1 to 4 p.m. 419-645-4468.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for a performance by Bela Fleck and the Flecktones scheduled for June 29 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Worth, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.net.

SATURDAY

• Miami County Park District offers a Sketching Nature class for adults from 10 a.m. to noon in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Fee: $7 with sketch pad; $2 without sketch pad. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Holy Angels Outreach Committee hosts Wrapped in God’s Love, a project for volunteers to sew children’s clothing for shipment to Russia, in the Sidney Knights of Columbus hall, 1300 Fourth Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take sewing machines and fabric, if possible. 492-4364.

SUNDAY

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets for the Valentine Dinner and Show featuring comedienne Lynn Trefzger, scheduled for Feb. 8 in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy. Tickets: $45 at troyhayner.org/Valentine.

• Versailles Music Boosters host a prom and homecoming dress exchange in the Versailles High School, 280 Marker Road, Versailles. Dress drop off is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fees for “selling”: $7 per dress, $3 per pair of shoes and per accessory. Shopping from 1 to 3 p.m. 937-423-8802.

MONDAY

• Friends of the Library hosts a book sale at Stallo Memorial Library in Minster today through Feb. 9. Also at the library today, Lynda/Hoopla training at 5 p.m. Advance registration required for training at 419-628-2925.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Lynda/Hoopla training for beginners at 1:30 p.m. and After School at the Library for all ages form 3 to 4 p.m. Snacks, Legos, board games. Free. Advance registration required for Lynda/Hoopla training at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Lynda/Hoopla training for beginners at 10:30 a.m. and Little Maker Monday, crafts for children in kindergarten through third grade, at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for both at 419-753-2724.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., Lego Club for children in kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m. and Lego Robotics Club for children in thir thorugh seventh grades at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Miami County Park District hosts an adult exploration hike from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration at miamicountyparks.com.

• We’ve Known Rivers presents a living history performance, “Phyllis Wheatley,” portrayed by Sandra Quick, at noon in the atrium of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• New Knoxville Community Library offers cocoa, snacks and a perler bead craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Coffee and Crafts for adults, making notecards with marbled paper, at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

FEB. 7

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., Geek Out at the Library for children in fourth through 12th grades at 3:30 p.m. and a program, “How to Use an Instant Pot,” at 6 p.m. Take recipes to share.

• Miami County Park District hosts a cooking class, “Souper Soups,” at 6 p.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Columbus College of Art and Design screens “Found Footage,” archival films, in the Canzani Center Screening Room, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free. 614-437-7279.

• New Knoxville Communty Library hosts family story time for children up to kindergarten and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m., bingo at 3 p.m. and a discussion of the book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” at 6 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

