On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet in special session, Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. each night, in the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center office in Sidney.

The board will immediately go into executive session at both meetings to interview candidates for the position of superintendent of Hardin-Houston Local Schools. No action will follow the executive sessions.

Minster Village Council

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at 5 W. Fourth St., Minster.

Meetings are open to the public.