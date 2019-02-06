Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, through Feb. 17. Free. 937-339-0457.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Feb. 17. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

• The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, exhibits “The Power of One,” an exhibit of art by children in kindergarten through third grade, through Feb. 28. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster continues its book sale through Saturday.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the Yacht Rock Revue scheduled for July 25 and for a concert by Slash with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators scheduled for Aug. 7 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Downtown Bowling Green presents Winterfest today from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bowling Green. Ice carving, curling demonstrations, food, contests, crafts, art show, basketball game, entertainment, carriage rides, ice skating. Meet Olympic gold medal curler Tyler George. www.winterfestbgohio.com.

• Miami County Park District hosts a family nature group program for children up to 6 and their adults at 10 a.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy, and a souper walk, a hike and a cup of soup, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington, and Take a canned food item for a local food pantry to souper walk. Advance registration required for either at miamicountyparks.com.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum presents the Paul Laurence Dunbar Memorial Program at 10 a.m. in the Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton. Free. 937-228-3221.

• Samaritan Works presents “Race to Escape,” escape room experiences at 2355 Wapakoneta Ave, today and Feb. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Feb. 16 from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday and Feb. 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. $15 per person per room. Reservations encouraged at 937-638-4586.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. state Route 36, Conover, offers line dancing classes at 7 p.m., Fridays, through March 15. Fee: $5 per class for adults; children 11 and under, free. 937-368-3700.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “A Salute to The Eagles featureing Hotel California” at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $24 and up at 937-228-3630.

• Fort Loramie American Legion hosts a chicken fry in the post hall, 31 N. Main St. Carry-out from 4:30 p.m.; dine in from 5 p.m. Meals: $7.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a Stained Glass Series concert at 5 p.m. in the Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. Free. 937-496-5607.

• Newport Sportsmen Club, 5801 Range Line Road, Newport, hosts its 27th annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meals for donations.

MONDAY

• Miami County Park District hosts Trailing Moms & Tots, a hike for mothers and children up to 5, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts After School at the Library for all ages from 3 to 4 p.m. Snacks, games, Legos. and Paws to Read for children in kindergarten through third grade to read to dogs at 6 p.m. Advance registration for Paws to Read required at circulation desk only.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Maker Monday, crafts for childen in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Family Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., reader’s theater for children in kindergarten through third grade at 3:30 p.m., Paws to Read for children in first and second grades to read to dogs at 5:45 p.m. and YA Valentine cake decorating for children in third grade and older to decorate provided cakes at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for Paws to Read and cake decorating at 419-628-2925.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts an independent crafters program, design your own succulent pot, for teens and tweens at 3 p.m. and offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

• We’ve Known Rivers presents a living history performance, “John Parker,” portrayed by Anthony Gibbs, at noon in the atrium of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents the Van-Dells in a dinner concert at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $54-$56 includes dinner, at 800-677-9505.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Lego Builders club for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m.

FEB. 14

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Lego robotics for children in fourth grade and older from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in half-hour time slots. Advance registration at front desk required.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, hosts a fundraiser, “Vine & Canvas: 100 Years of Love,” from 6:3o to 9 p.m. Museum tour, chocolate and wine tasting. Tickets: $35 members, $45 nonmembers in advance at daytonartinstitute.org; $50 at the door. 937-223-4278.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

