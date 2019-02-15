On the agendas

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.

Items on the agenda include approval of monthly financial reports and expenditures for January 2019, the adoption of the school calendar, and discussion of personnel issues.

The meeting is open to the public.

The board will meet in special session, Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the business computer lab, room 112 to conduct a second round of superintendent interviews. This meeting is not open to the public.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., in the conference room.

Meetings are open to the public.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m., in the Elementary School Large Group Meeting Room.

The board will consider the school calendar for 2019-2020 and personnel recommendations, approve payment of bills and accept reports by school adminstrators before moving into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

The board will be updated on a recent meeting with the county commissioners and a staff recommendation for purchase of voting equipment, will certify petitions and discuss board appointments and reorganization before moving into executive session to consider personnel matters.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Brandon Johnson for a conditional use permit for motor vehicle sales at 104 East North Street in the B-5, Court Square business district.

The board will also consider the request of Freytag and Associates, on behalf of the Shelby County Commissioners, for a conditional use permit for a kennel (the animal shelter) at 610 Gearhart Road the B-2, community business district.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. in room B119 at Sidney High School.

The board will recognize individual student achievement, get updates on reconfiguration plans, the student athletic center and the high school air conditioning project and consider a resolution to determine property no longer needed for school purposes.

The board will also consider facility rental fees, personnel items, building name changes and the Whittier Early Childhood Center handbook and accept legislative and UVCC reports before moving into executive session to discuss employment of a school district employee and sale of property.

Minster Village Council

MINSTER — The Minster Village Council will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in the council chambers, at 5 W. Fourth St.

Meetings are open to the public.