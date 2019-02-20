Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton,exhibits “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, exhibits “Deep Park,” photographs by Bruce Polin, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

• The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, exhibits “The Power of One,” an exhibit of art by children in kindergarten through third grade, through Feb. 28. Free.

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Dayton Auto Show runs through Sunday in the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Cars, test drives, contests, balloon artist, zoo exhibit, Cincinnati Reds mascot. Hours vary. Tickets: adults, $6 in advance, $8 at the door; seniors 65 and older and students, $6 at the door; children 9 and under, free with adult. daytonautoshow.com.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through April 14. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for a NestWatch Workshop scheduled for Sunday at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Track birds in the backyard. Fee: $5 members; $10 nonmember families. 937-698-6493.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. state Route 36, Conover, offers line dancing classes at 7 p.m., Fridays, through March 15. Fee: $5 per class for adults; children 11 and under, free. 937-368-3700.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. for “Live on Mars,” a tribute to David Bowie, scheduled for May 25 and for a concert by the Robert Cray Band and Marc Cohn with Blind Boys of Alabama and Shemekia Copeland scheduled for June 19, both in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. a concert by Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson scheduled for Aug. 11 in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseumm in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at liveNation.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by Night Raner scheducled for July 19 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Richmond Community Schools and Civic Hall Associates present a concert by the Ohio State University Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs and three high school choirs at 7 p.m. in the Civic hall Performing Arts Center in Richmond High School, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, Indiana. Tickets: $12 at www.civichall.com.

• Miami County Park District hosts a family nature group program for chldren up to 6 and caregivers at 10 a.m. in Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at www.miamicountyparks.com.

• Miami County Home and Garden Show runs today from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy. Exhibits, demonstrations, door prizes. Tickets: $5 in advance at www.hobartarena.com; $6 at the door. 937-339-7963.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Singles Group hosts a dance for singles 21 and older from 8 to 11 p.m. in the VFW ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Music by Cotton. Cash bar. Admission: $7. 937-901-3969.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. 36, Conover, hosts a lasagna dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Meals are dine in or carry out. Meals: $8 adults; $4 children 12 and under. Bingo: 25 centers per card; $1 per card for 50/50 cash games.

• Dayton area chapter of Mensa offers its membership qualifying test at 10 a.m. to people 14 and older in the Kettering-Moraine Public Library Group Study Room, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Fee: $60. Children 14 to 17 need parental permission. 937-546-7885.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts a Saturday Night Live event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza, movie. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, opens an exhibit, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department hosts a tenderloin dinner beginning at 5 p.m. in the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $8. Order in advance at 937-606-0919.

SUNDAY

• The Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, presents a talk by Dr. William Trollinger, “Terrorizing Immigrants and Catholics: The Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s,” at 2 p.m. Admission to talk is free. Museum admission: $10 adults, $9 seniors 60 and older, $7 children 6 to 17, children 5 and under free. 937-548-5250.

• Botkins Historical Society hosts a carry-out pork barbecue lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up meals in the Lutheran Church parking lot in Botkins. Meals: $7.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Naturaliat Adventure Series program, “Winter Tree ID,” for families from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library presents a program, “Decorate Cupcakes with Will-Yums Bake Shop,” for children in first grade and older at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2185.

• New Knoxville Community Library presents an escape room, “The Dot: Make Your Mark,” for all ages at 3, 4, 5 and 6 pm. Asvance registration required at 419-753-2724.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. an essential oils program by Krista Heckman and Heather Bruns, “Medicine Cabinet Makeover,” at 6 p.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• We’ve Known Rivers presents a living history performance, “George Washington Williams,” portrayed by Anthony Gibbs, at noon in the atrium of the Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus. Free.

• Wittenberg University presents Ladysmith Black Mambazo in a free concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Weaver Chapel, East Campus Drive, Springfield. 937-327-7363.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents a talk by Steve Marlowe, “Digging up the Bones,” at 6 p.m. in Room 329. Free.

• Eikenberry Retirement Planning hosts a Social Security planning seminar at 6 p.m. in the Edison State Community College. Free but advance registration required at 498-1128.

• Ohio Living Dorothy Love, 3003 W. Cisco Road, hosts a balance fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Advance registration required at 497-6543.

WEDNESDAY

• Woodland Cemetery presents a talk, “Notable African-Americans at Woodland Cemetery,” at 10 a.m. in the Rec West Enrichment Center, 965 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton. Free.

• Edison State Community College presents a program about justice and equality in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua campus, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, at 6 p.m. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company 2 performs; students read prize-winning essays. Free.

FEB. 28

• Human Race Theatre Company presents “Around the World in 80 Days” today through March 17 in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $19.50-$48 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Book Buzz, a book discussion book for adults at 1 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents a talk by Marc Burdiss and Andrew Shaffer, “Home and Financial Preparedness,” at 6 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

