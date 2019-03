Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold its organizational meeting Monday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office.

Board appointments and reorganization of the board is on the agenda. The board will also look at Darke County/Russia and Fort Loramie School Districts voters and poling locations.

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, March 4, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following items:

• 2019 city pool rates;

• New parks’ brochures;

• City pool renovation options;

• 2019 Riverway summit.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

There will be a presentation on a Sidney Alive update and a proclamation of American Red Cross Month.

Council will discuss the vacant property registration update and a code enforcement review.

There will be a review of agendas for the upcoming Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission meetings set for Monday, March 18, 2019. Also a review of council’s agendas for the next 30 days will be given.

Council will go into an executive session to consider the disposition of public property and the purchase of property for public purposes.