Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m. in Room 119 at Sidney High School. The board is expected to accept the tax rate determined by the Budget Commission; approve a spending plan for the food service fund; approve a new 5-year contract for Treasurer Mike Watkins; and approve the preschool curriculum.

Jackson Center Planning Commission

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Planning Commission will meet Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

The commission will consider and make a recommendation for Aistream’s dedicaiton of a 30-foot right-of-way at the northern edge of their new property at 1001 W. Pike St. in the village.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

A public hearing will be held on the request of Mark Heitman for the rezoning of one parcel located on the south side of Dingman-Slagle Road, west of East Ridge Boulevard from an R-1, single family residence to an R-3 multi-family residence district.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Board of Education will meet in regular session on Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m., in the school’s media center.

The tentative agenda includes personnel items and student trips.

Meetings are open to the public.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday, March 20, at 4 p.m. at the board office.

Tri-County Board of Directors

TROY — The Tri-County Board Directors of Recovery & Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, at 6:45 p.m., March 20, 2019, at the board office, 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Jackson Township Trustees

JACKSON CENTER — Due to a scheduling conflict, the regular monthly meeting of the Jackson Township trustees scheduled for March 21 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the township house, 17555 State Route 65 North, Jackson Center.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will discuss a preliminary 2020 budget and consider a private water system variance request by Scott Barhorst, 3312 Tawny Leaf Court, Sidney, and household sewage treatment system and plumbing variance requests by Daniel J. Schwartz, 21450 state Route 47, Jacob Schwartz, 21500 state Route 47, Joseph A. Schwartz, 21720 state Route 47, and Henry A. Schwartz, 21690 state Route 47, all in Maplewood. The board will also convene a public hearing and give second reading to a resolution concerning food safety program fees, renew the contract of Dr. Paul W. Weber as medical director and employ Courtney Gradel as a part-time WIC breastfeeding peer before discussing the harm reduction program.

Shelby County District Health Advisory Council

SIDNEY — The Shelby County District Health Advisory Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, in the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, 202 W. Poplar St.

The council will nominate and elect a chairperson, a secretary and a board member and present the annual health department report.