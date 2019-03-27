Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through April 14. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2, and “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” which runs through June 23. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Piqua Arts Council exhibits “Rockwell Reimagined” through April 19 in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Hours vary. 937-773-6753.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., exhibits paintings by Lori Stallings through Saturday. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Spring Fling,” Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12. Free. 498-2787.

• YWCA of Piqua hosts a twice-per-week walking program for YWCA women members, “YW Wild Walking Women,” at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, East state Route 36, Piqua, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Fee: $30 membership; $5 walking program. Advance registration required. 937-773-6626.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by the Head and the Heart scheduled for Sept. 8 in the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

• St. Mary Church hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St., Piqua. Meals: $8 adults; $7 seniors and carry-outs; $6 children 12 and under.

• Today is the deadline to register children 7 to 18 for the Victoria Theatre Association’s Saturday Discovery Classes scheduled for March 30 through May 5 in the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton. Class information at www.victoriatheatre.com/shows/series/arts-annex-events.

• Fort Loramie High School Drama Club presents “Puss ‘N Boots, a Tale of a Tail,” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium, 575 Greenback Road, Fort Loramie. Tickets: $8 adults, $5 students, at the door.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by Distrubed scheduled for Oct. 7 in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at LiveNation.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue scheduled for June 28 in the Sweetwater Performance Paviion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Miami County Park District hosts a frog walk from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Take a flashlight. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• Crescent Players presents “Annie” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the New Bremen High School, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen. Tickets: $10 at www.crescentplayers.com, $15 at the door.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra with Jeans ‘n Classics presents “Top 20 Rock Hits of All Time,” at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $24 and up at 937-228-3630.

• Dayton Area Chapter of Mensa offers membership qualification test to people 14 and older at 10 a.m. in the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Fee: $60. 937-546-7885.

• Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main Ave., screens “Paul the Apostle” at 7 p.m. Free. 492-9937.

• Dayton Area Mensa gives its admission test from 10 a.m. to noon for people 14 and older at the Kettering0Moraine Public Library, 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Fee: $60. Advance registration requested at testing@dayton.us.mensa.org.

• Queen City Beautiful Doll Club hosts its annual spring doll show and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the EnterTRAINment Junction Expo Room, 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Township. Admission: $5 adults; chidlren under 12 free. 513-207-8409.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 N. High St., Piqua, presents a talk by Tom Hissong, “The World of Native Plants and Birds,” at 2 p.m. Advance registration requested at 937-773-6753.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a Language of Art talk and art tour, “On Beauty and Being Just,’ by Elaine Scarry, from noon to 2 p.m. Tickets: $5 nonmembers; members free. 937-223-4278.

• Piqua Salvation Army presents Puttin’ with a Purpose, miniature golf through April 7 in the Miami Valley Centre Mall, East Ash Street, Piqua. Today from 1 to 6 p.m.; Sunday and April 7 from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., and April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Challenge tournament April 4 at 5:30 p.m. 937-773-7563.

• Miami Valley Leave No Child Inside Collaborative hosts its eighth annual Leave No Child Inside Summit for educators, childcare providers and parents at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Workshops, booths, hikes. Take a snack to share. Advance registration required at https://miamicountyparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program.

SUNDAY

• Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, presents a talk by Jerry Copas about the naval airship USS Shenandoah at 2 p.m. Free. 937-548-5350.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts a Wildlife Rehab open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission: donated item for wildlife. List at bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a talk by Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole about Dorothy Height at 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 members, $35 nonmembers at www.etix.com. 937-223-4287.

• Partners in Hope presents a faith-based poverty simulation in the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, from 2 to 5 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at 937-335-0448.

MONDAY

• Miami County Park District offers Trailing Moms and Tots, a hike for moms and children up to 5 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City, and a butterfly walk from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• The Shelby County Bicentennial celebration opens with a speech by Gov. Mike DeWine at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road. Free, but tickets must be ordered in advance by emailing mbarhorst@sidneyoh.com. Include mailing address for tickets.

• New Bremen Public Library offers Microsoft Word 2016 training at 10:30 a.m. and After School ar the Library for all ages at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for training at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers Microsoft Word 2016 training at 5 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Microsoft Word 2016 training at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Fight MS hosts bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Veterans Service Center, 1265 4th Ave. $20 for 10 games. Raffle, 50/50 drawing, refreshments for sale.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., the Lego Club for children in kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m. and Lego robotics for children in third through seventh grades at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

• Miami County Park District hosts an adult exploraiton hike from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 state Route 185, Covington. Advance registration required at miamicountyparks.com.

• WACO Air Museum offers flight school ground classes beginning today and running weekly for 11 weeks, from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $250. Advance registration required at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

WEDNESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Coffee and Crafts for adults at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

APRIL 4

• YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, offers Tablet 101, a class about tablets and iPads, from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee: $8. Take a tablet or iPad. Advance registration required at 937-773-6626.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Geek Out at the Library for children in fourth through 12th grades at 3:30 p.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children through kindergarten age and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m., offers a Perler Pattern bead craft to children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. and hosts an adult book club disscussion of “The Astronauts Wives Club” at 6 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

