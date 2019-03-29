On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, April 1, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

The board will discuss the following items:

• Water park and recreation brochures;

• Free day at the water park;

• 2019 capital projects;

• Riverway Tour de ‘Way.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

There will be a presentation on the Consumer Confidence Report, an Urban Forestry update and proclamations in recognition of World Autism Month and Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Council will discuss the wastewater treatment plant surcharge rates and offering a free pool day.

There will be a review of agendas for the upcoming Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission meetings set for Monday, April 15, 2019. Also a review of council’s agendas for the next 30 days will be given.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (land bank) will meet in regular session in the Shelby County commissioners chambers, Tuesday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, April 5, at 9 .m. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.