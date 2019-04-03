Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through April 14. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2, and “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” which runs through June 23. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Piqua Arts Council exhibits “Rockwell Reimagined” through April 19 in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Hours vary. 937-773-6753.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Spring Fling,” Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 12. Free. 498-2787.

• YWCA of Piqua hosts a twice-per-week walking program for YWCA women members, “YW Wild Walking Women,” at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, East state Route 36, Piqua, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. Fee: $30 membership; $5 walking program. Advance registration required. 937-773-6626.

FRIDAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, opens an exhibit, “Watercolor Ohio: 2018,” the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 41st annual traveling exhibition. It runs through April 28, Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.; and screens “The Parent Trap” at 6:30 p.m. today. Free. 937-339-0457.

• St. Mary Church hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Piqua Catholic School, 503 W. North St. Meals: $8 adults, $7 seniors and carry-outs, $6 children under 12.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Piqua Salvation Army presents Puttin’ with a Purpose, miniature golf in the Miami Valley Centre Mall, East Ash Street, Piqua. Today from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. 937-773-7563.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by Gin Blossoms scheduled for Aug. 2 in the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

• Edison Stagelight Players presents “Romeo and Juliet” in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, today, Saturday, April 12 and April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students, $3 seniors at the door.

• Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, presents “Anything Goes” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets: $10-12, adults; $8 students and seniors in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4097066; $12 reserved, $10 general admission at the door.

SATURDAY

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, presents “Out There” with the band Princess at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $6 adults, $4 students, at the door. 937-224-3822.

• Darke County Parks presents “On the Trail: Navigate by the Stars” at 8 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Fee: $5. Advance registration required at www.darkecountyparks.org.

• Discovery Riders Inc. hosts a volunteer orientation and training session afrom 1 to 4 p.m. at 1797 state Route 47 E., Bellefontaine. Learn to help students with disabilities ride horses. 937-937-6545.

• Sidney-Shelby County Health Department solid waste trucks will be at the Inn Between, 16488 county Road 25A, Botkins, and at the Salem Township Trustee’s Building, 17500 state Route 47, Port Jefferson, from 8 a.m. to noon, to collect large item trash and junk from Shelby County residents. 498-7249.

• Short North Arts District in Columbus hosts a gallery hop from 4 to 10 p.m. Exhibits, street performers, vendors. www.ShortNorth.org.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum presents a talk, “Cemetery Symbols,” in the Xenia Community Libary, 76 E. Market St., Xenia, at 1:30 p.m. 937-352-4000.

• Hardin United Methodist Church presents the Singing Contractors in concert in the Christian Academy School auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 at 937-726-0694 and at the door.

• Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team presents a home party and craft and vendor show at the church, 1510 Campbell Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors, silent auction, door prizes, food. Admission free.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Poetry at Hayner — A Mosaic of Voices,” at 7:30 p.m. Free.

• Give Medical Ministry hosts a health fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eagles hall, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Free screenings, drug drop-off, breakfast, door prizes. Free.

SUNDAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., hosts Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea today and April 11 at 2 p.m. A talk, “Love Lost and found in the Civil War,” by Millie Henley and refreshments. Tickets: $15 for Troy residents and members; $18 for nonTroy residents and nonmembers. Advance registration required at www.troyhayner.org.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts Easter Egg Splash for children 6 and under and their parents at 2 p.m. Games, photos with the Easter bunny, Easter egg hunt in the pool and family swim time. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622. Fee: $5 nonmembers; members free.

• Lock One Community Arts presents the Hit Men in concert at 3 p.m. in New Bremen High School, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen. Tickets: $30 adults; $10 students at 567-356-2048.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts “Happy Birthday DAI: Centennial Community Birthday Party,” from noon to 4:30 p.m. Exhibits, entertainment, art activities for all ages. Free. 937-223-4278.

MONDAY

• YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, hosts a Meet and Greet Ballet Event for children 3 to 6 and their parents at 5 p.m. Learn about a six-week ballet class scheduled to begin May 1. Class fee is $20. Meet and Greet is free. And today is the deadline to register to attend a luncheon and annual meeting scheduled for April 10 at 11 a.m. Tickets: $7. 937-773-6626.

• Today is the deadline to register for the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Project volunteer training session scheduled for April 13 at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee: $25 includes lunch. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Signing Story Time, stories signed in American Sign Language, at 10:30 a.m., hosts After School at the Library, Snacks, Legos, board games for all ages at 3 p.m. and Paws to Read where children in kindergarten through third grade can read to dogs at 6 p.m. Advance registration at circulation desk required for Paws to Read. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Little Maker Monday, crafts for children in kindergarten through third grade at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family night from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Auglaize County Historical Society presents a talk, “Pop Culture in the Context of 1969,” by Dr. Matthew Donahue at 6:30 p.m. in the Auglaize County Public Library, 203 Perry St., Wapakoneta. Free.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m., reader’s theater for children in kindergarten through third grade at 3:30 p.m., and presents a talk and book-signing by Linda Schmitmeyer, author of “Rambler: A Family Pushes through the Fog of Mental Illness,” at 6 p.m. Free.

• YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, begins a four-week class in line dancing at 6:30 p.m. Fee: $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Advance registration required. And today is the deadline to register for a bus trip scheduled for May 10 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to the Ohio Bird Sactuary in Marion and the Wyandot Popcorn Museum in Mansfield. Fee: $108 members; $128 nonmembers; includes lunch. 937-773-6626.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a craft for teens and tweens, pompom bunnies, at 3 p.m. and hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft. 419-629-2158.

WEDNESDAY

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum presents a talk, “History, Mystery, Mayhem and Murder,” in the Beavercreek Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, at 6:30 p.m. Free. 937-912-3673.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster screens a classic movie for adults at 1 p.m.

APRIL 11

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and Lego robotics for children in fourth grade and older from 3:30 to 6:30 in half-hour segments. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children through kindergarten age and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. and the Lego Builders Club for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Sidney Alive presents “Through the Drinking Glass,” wine-tasting with food, at 7 p.m. at The Bridge, 127 W. Poplar St. Tickets: $52.74 at 937-658-6945.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

