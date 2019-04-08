SIDNEY — Harlan Davis Stangel, 94, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 4:14 a.m at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on July 11, 1924, in Sidney, the son of the late Perry and Anna (Rembold) Stangel. On Nov. 1, 1947, Harlan married the former Eleanor Hoewischer, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by two children, Janice Mumaw, of Versailles, and Andy Stangel, of Botkins; one grandchild, Emily Wogoman; and two great-grandchildren, Kylee and Haylee Wogoman.

Harlan was preceded in death by three brothers, Victor, Dwight and Floyd Stangel; two sisters, La Donna Lyons and Virgina Hoewischer; and grandchild, Mathew Lee Mumaw.

Harlan was a full-time farmer. After he was married, Harlan and Eleanor moved onto her parent’s farm near Kettlersville. They were married for over 72 years. Harlan liked to do woodworking in his spare time. He enjoyed going out in the early morning to milk his cows. He loved his many dogs and chickens he had. Harlan always had a smile for his family and friends. He will truly be missed.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave. Burial will be private at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio, at a later date. Friends may visit 11 a.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Harlan’s honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stangel family at the funeral home’s website, www.cromesfh.com.