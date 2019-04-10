Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Shelby County Historical Society exhibits “Coming to America,” an immigration display, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Oct. 31. Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2, and “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” which runs through June 23. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Piqua Arts Council exhibits “Rockwell Reimagined” through April 19 in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St. Hours vary. 937-773-6753.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Spring Fling,” Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. Free. 498-2787.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, exhibits “Watercolor Ohio: 2018,” the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 41st annual traveling exhibition through April 28, Monday 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY

• Dayton Ballet presents “Sleeping Beauty: The Story of Briar Rose” at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Question and answer sessions follow each performance. Tickets: $15 and up at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Edison Stagelight Players presents “Romeo and Juliet” in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students, $3 seniors at the door.

• YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, offers a class, “Farkle Mania,” at noon and games from 1 to 3. Fee: $5 members and nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-773-6626.

• Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomeroy, presents “The message A.D.” today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Admission free but tickets can be reserved at www.templeministries.net.

• St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., Piqua, will hold its final Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; $6 for children 12 and under. Carryouts available for $7.

• Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., presents “Into the Woods” today and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets: $8-$10 at 937-381-9497.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a mini golf tournament for adults 18 and older at 6 p.m. Register teams of up to four people. Advance registration required at 492-8354. Free.

SATURDAY

• Fort Black Order of Eastern Star hosts an Easter/spring bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville. Crafts, concessions. Admission free.

• Piqua Arts Council presents Dancing with the Piqua Stars at 1 and 7 p.m. in Romer’s, 201 R.M. Davis Parkway, Piqua. Tickets: $10 for matinee including dessert; $30 for evening including dinner; at Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St., Piqua.

• Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank hosts a gala fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Newport Aquarium, 1 Aquarium Way, Cincinnati. Food, photo booth, silent auction, raffle, pet a penguin. Tickets: $100 to $5,000 at https://e.givesmart.com/events/7LJ/.

• Raise the Roof for the Arts presents a fundraiser night of comedy, with comics laura Sanders, Kamari Sevens, Michael Meyers, Justin Golak and Travis Hoewischer, cocktails, cash bar, snacks and theater tours at 6 p.m. in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St. Tickets: $20 single; $100 table of four at www.sidneytheatre.com.

• Darke County Parks offers a class, Natural Egg Dying, at 1 p.m. in the Bish Discovery Center, 404 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Fee: $2. Advance registration required at www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.

• Ohio Department of Natural Resources hosts an open house at the St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, 01735 Feeder Road, St. Marys, from noon to 3 p.m. Free. 419-394-5170.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Knock-the-Box Chamber with Moxie Strings” at 7:30 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Miami County Park District presents a talk and hike, “Know before You Go,” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Advance registration required at www.miamicountyparks.com. Free.

• Fort Loramie American Legion, 31 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, hosts a chicken fry at 5 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 Parkwood St., hosts its Easter Egg Dive, noon to 12:30 p.m. for children 3 to 5; 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 5 to 7; 2 to 2:30 p.m. for children 7 to 10 who aren’t good swimmers; 2:30 to 3 p.m. for children 7 to 10 who are good swimmers. A parent must accompany each child in the water. Fee: $7 per child YMCA member; $10 per child nonYMCA member. No charge for parents. Advance registration recommended by not required. 937-492-9134.

SUNDAY

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts an Easter egg hunt for children 1 to 12 at 2 p.m. Prizes, games, photos with Easter bunny. 937-440-5170.

• Miami County Park District hosts a dog social, “Spring Fling,” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at www.miamicountyparks.com. Free.

• Osgood Vomunteer Fire Fighters host their annual chicken noodle dinner and raffle from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Osgood American Legion hall, 228 North St., Osgood.

MONDAY

• Today is the deadline to reserve tickets for the performance by Mike Follin as Shawn O’Shaughnessy, to be presented by the Johnston Farm Friends Council, April 18, in the Fort Piqua Plaza, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Tickets: $30 at 937-773-2522.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a training session in Microsoft Excel 2016 at 5 p.m. and Move and Groove for children at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-629-2158. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a training session in Microsoft Excel 2016 at 1:30 p.m. and Maker Monday, crafts for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required for either at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers a training session in Microsoft Excel 2016 at 10:30 a.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners present a talk, “Green, Green Grass of Home,” at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free.

WEDNESDAY

• Wilson Health Auxiliary hosts a cash only bake sale from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the main lobby of Wilson Hospital at Wilson Health, 915 Michigan St.

• Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center preent a seminar, “Social Security 101,” in the SpringMeade Health Center, 4375 S. county Road 25A, Tipp City. Advance registration required at 937-667-7500. Free.

• Edison Foundation hosts its third annual Girls’ Night Out Little Black Dress-A Celebration of Women’s Education event for people 21 and older at 6:30 p.m. at Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua. Dinner, entertainment. Tickets: $50 at www.edisonohio.edu/LBD.

APRIL 18

• Today is the deadline to register children in kindergarten through eighth grade for Wild Art for Kids scheduled for April 19 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Paint a portrait of a skunk. Fee: $25. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m., the Mad Scientists Club, eating and regrowing a salad, at 3:30 p.m. and a Pinterest craft at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts family story time for children through kindergarten age and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m., Game Adventures for all ages at 3 p.m. and a craft fpr adit;s at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-753-2724. Free.

• The Shelby County Bicentennial presents a talk, “Why We Are Who We Are,” by Rich Wallace at 7 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Free.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Girls Late Nighter for third-grade girls from 7 to 9 p.m. Dress up, games, crafts, pizza. Advance register required at 419-628-2925. Free.

• Darke County Parks will host a raptors of Ohio program at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center. Registration is required. The fee is $5. For more information call the Nature Center, 937-548-0165.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

