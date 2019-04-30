Wandering horse: Strolling mare causes stir in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Not far from the glass and steel towers of Germany’s banking capital, a 22-year-old Arabian mare is causing a stir with her languid daily strolls through a Frankfurt neighborhood.

Owner Werner Weischedel says his old nag Jenny, who’s recently found social media fame after a local news show about it went viral, has been taking her 20-kilometer (12-mile) daily jaunts for 14 years — preferring to escape the confines of her home field to nibble on tasty vegetation on the Main river banks.

“Everybody knows her,” the 79-year-old said Tuesday.

Jenny ambles along cobblestone streets and pedestrian paths, avoiding joggers, families and vehicles.

Surprised newcomers occasionally call authorities, so she wears a note on her neck: “My name is Jenny, I didn’t run away, I’m just going for a walk.”