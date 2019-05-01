Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Riverside Art Center and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum present “Luna Inspirations: Tributes to the First on the Moon,” artwork given to Neil Armstrong and his family from all over the world, at the art center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, through May 27. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 419-738-2352.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under. www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library to host family story time each Thursday morning in May, beginning at 10:30. Kids, ages birth through kindergarten, with a caregiver, are welcome. No charge.

FRIDAY

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Picnic” by William Inge today, Saturday, May 10 and May 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday and May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, Troy. Tickets: $14 at 937-339-7700.

• Clash Dayton, 521 E. fifth St., Dayton, presents artists jason Goad and Liz Dearth from 5 to 10 p.m. 937-259-8986.

• The Collaboratory, 100 W. 2nd St., Dayton, presents “Bloom,” works by 20 artists, from 5 to 10 p.m. 937-732-5123.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton, opens its spring show from 6 to 9 p.m. 937-228-4532.

• Dutoit Gallery, 1001 E. Second St., Dayton presents works by artist Nicholaus Arnold drom 6 to 9 p.m. 201-752-4353.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N.Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts a reception to open an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinsonand Shona MacDonald, from 6 to 8 p.m. 937-224-3822.

• Skeleton Dust Records, 122 E. 3rd St. Dayton, opens and exhibit of art by Courtney Latta and presents music by Chad Latta from 7 to 9 p.m. 937-221-8528.

• Blind Bob’s, 430 E. 5th St., Dayton, hosts a reception for The Heartland Railway, Amber Hargett and Maria Carrelli to release a new EP at 9 p.m. Admission: $5. 937-938-6405.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton, presents the Miami Valley Pipes and Drums at 7 p.m. and Mossy Moran at 8 p.m. 937-224-7822.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton, presents Dirty Fuss at 9:30 p.m. 937-461-1101.

• Black Box Improv Theatre, 518 E. Third St., Dayton, presents “Momologues” at 8 p.m. and an improv jam at 10 p.m. Tickets: $15. 937-369-0747.

• Riverscape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, presents Flatland Harmony Experiment and Kind Country in concert from 6 to 10 p.m. Free. 937-275-7275.

• Dare 2 Defy Productions presents “Annie” in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets: $22.50 to $54.40 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, presents Charlie Hester for people 18 and older at 8 p.m. today and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10 plus two-drink minimum purchase. www-wileyscomedy-com.seatengine.com.

• Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, preents John Dubuc & the Guilty Pleasures, Whiskey for Kids, nasty Bingo and Vivian from 8 to 11:30 p.m. 937-424-3870.

• Christian Academy Schools, 2151 Russell Road, presents “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” today and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 children, at the school and at the door. 492-7556.

• Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library host a book sale in the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. county Road 25A, Troy, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Sunday. 937-339-0502.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by Toad the Wet Sprocket scheduled for Aug. 29 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis. Tickets at www.clydetheatre.com.

• Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for a concert by The Marcus King Band scheduled for July 21 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer Association will host opening day of the 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens at the “Leland Manor,” 1375 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Morning mimosas available for early visitors; food trucks, beverages, and live music beginning at 5. $25 presale at DPVA.org; $30 at the door.

SATURDAY

• Council of Religious Education hosts a chicken/pork dinner sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Menards parking lot, 401 Lester Ave. Meals: $8.

• Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities presents a Fashion Show Extravaganza at 1:30 p.m. in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St.

• Alyssa’s Breath presents its second annual Celebration of Hope at 10 a.m. in the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. county Road 25A, Troy. Vendors, food trucks, entertainment, car show, beer mile run, golf ball drop, children’s activities. 937-541-3654.

• Great Lakes Beach Glass and Coastal Arts Festival runs today and Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier, Erie, Pennsylvania. Vendors, entertainment, wine tasting, antique collection exhibits, childen’s crafts. Early bird tickets: $15; general admission $6 adult; children 10 and under free. www.relishinc.com.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts the Big Sit, a bird-watching event, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, presents Meet and Greet the Animal Shelters. Adoptable animals from the Miami County Animal Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from the Shelby County Animal Shelter from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and trap/neuter/release groups, Calico TNR and Cat Advocates. Pet Chat with Tipp City Veterinary Hospital vet at 1:30 p.m. Free. 937-773-6753.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, will unveil its spring issue of “Words from Within,” a student literary and art magazine, at 10 a.m. in the East Hall art gallery. Free. vblevins@edisonohio.edu.

• The Neil Armstrong Airport, 7776 OH-219, New Knoxville, will host a stargazing event, weather-permitting. Event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents its spring concert at 3 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $10 at 937-224-3521, ext. 1118, and at the door.

MONDAY

• IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at New Knoxville Community Library, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; at the New Bremen Library, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and at Stallo Memorial Library, 196 E. Fourth St., Minster, from 5 to 7 p.m., for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call NK library, at 419-753-2724; Stallo library, at 419-628-2925; NB library, at 419-629-2158 to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction. May bring own devices.

• New Knoxville Library will host Maker Monday each Monday in May. Children kindergarten through 12th grade can register to make a craft to take home. Call library to register, 419-753-2724.

• New Bremen Library will host “After School at the Library,” for all ages, at 3 p.m., each Monday in May (closed May 27). Snacks and board games available.

TUESDAY

• New Bremen Library will host an all-day craft program for children and caretakers. Registration is requested. This month’s craft will be aquariums made out of paper plates.

• Minster’s Stallo Memorial Library will host LEGO builders of all ages from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library will host a LEGO Robotics Club — with the EV3 LEGO robot — for children in grades third through seventh, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Call library to reserve spot, 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• LEGO builders of all ages invited to the New Knoxville Library for LEGO Builders Club, from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library will host adults for a classic movie, at 1 p.m. Snacks provided.

MAY 9

• New Bremen Library will host LEGO Robotics for children in third grade and up, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call library to sign up for a half hour time slot, 419-629-2158.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman and Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

