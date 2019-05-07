Community calendar

MAY 9
• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.
• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118.
• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.
• Shelby County Coin Club meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Public is welcome.
MAY 10
• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.
MAY 11
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
MAY 13
• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth St.
• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Preferred insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. 419-733-5629.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.
• Today is the deadline to register to attend the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. in Storypoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Register at 937-541-5182.
MAY 14
• Shelby County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Doug Millhoff will speak about his ancestors who served in the REvolutionalry and Civil wars. Open to the public.
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.
MAY 15
• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.
• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.
