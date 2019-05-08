Eagle with 8-foot wing span crashes into Alaska home

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Many are familiar with uninvited guests unexpectedly crashing at the house, but an eagle took such a scenario to new heights in Kodiak.

An eagle grabbed a piece of freezer-burned halibut that someone had thrown out, and apparently misjudged its climb up a cliff with the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) piece of fish while likely being chased by another eagle, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday.

The wrong trajectory led the eagle to smash through a front window of Stacy Studebaker’s home Saturday.

“It was so unbelievably loud. My first thought was: I thought an atomic bomb had dropped and the windows were blowing out,” said Studebaker, who founded the local chapter of the Audubon Society.

She was astonished to find the damage came from a bird crashing through her window.

“I ran around the corner and here was this eagle, in the living room,” Studebaker said. “Shards of glass were flying everywhere, and the eagle flew over to the other plate glass window and was trying to get out. It was scratching at the window sill and pecking . it was just frantic.”

She opened a door in the kitchen and tried to coax the eagle out of the house but the bird had a different idea.

“It went into the kitchen, along with its 8-foot (2.4-meter) wingspan — we’re talking stuff coming off the walls, everything coming off the counters, it was just mayhem,” she said.