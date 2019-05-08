Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Riverside Art Center and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum present “Luna Inspirations: Tributes to the First on the Moon,” artworkgiven to Neil Armstrong and his family from all over the world, at the art center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, through May 27.Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 419-738-2352.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9.Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under.www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” this Saturday. The exhibition will run through August 25.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library to host family story time each Thursday morning in May, beginning at 10:30. Kids, ages birth through kindergarten, with a caregiver, are welcome. No charge.

• Daily Show House touring, through May 19, at the 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens at Leland Manor, adjacent to Wegerzyn Gardens Metroparks, Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Show House closed on Mondays, except for Past Presidents’ Teas.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

FRIDAY

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Picnic” by William Inge today, Saturday, May 10 and May 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday and May 12 at 2 p.m.in the Barn in the Park, Adams Street, Troy. Tickets: $14 at 937-339-7700.

• S&H Products, 435 Stolle Ave., presents its third annual Spring Fling Flowers and Things Sale today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Planters, hanging baskets, art and more. 492-3596.

• Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, hosts space race show and tell from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take items about the space race, moon landing or NASA missions to talk about. 419-738-2352.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals: $8 adults eat in; $7.50 adults carry out; $4 children 11 and under. 492-9431.

• Food truck day at the 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens, adjacent Wegerzyn Gardens Metroparks, Dayton, from 5 to 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

• Stokes Masonic Lodge, 213 W. Main St., Port Jefferson, hosts an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Donations accepted; proceeds to benefit Special Olympics.

• Fort Loramie American Legion, 31 N. Main St., Fort Loramie, hosts a chicken fry at 5 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, located at 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, will host a hands-on headstone cleaning and restoration workshop, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with break for lunch. Cost is $30 per person. Gravestone restoration expert Misti Spillman to host.

SUNDAY

MONDAY

• “Designer Day” at the 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens at the historic Leland Manor, adjacent to Wegerzyn Gardens Metroparks, Dayton. Interior designers will be on site to answer questions and offer perspectives.

• Central Perc Past Presidents’ Tea at Leland Manor. Two seatings, at 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. $40 per person; includes private tour of Manor. Food provided includes an array of sweet and savory treats.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host story time featuring American Sign Language, beginning at 10:30 a.m. No need to register.

TUESDAY

• The New Bremen Public Library will host “Independent Crafters,” where teens and tweens can make silhouette art using recycled magazines. Registration requested. 419-629-2158.

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will offer a “vet-to-vet” cafe, from 7 to 8 p.m., for Veterans throughout the Miami County area, at StoryPoint of Troy, 1840 Town Pointe Drive. Retired U.S. Armed Services personnel and those honorably discharged from armed services are welcome; free to attend.

WEDNESDAY

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., will host the 2019 Economic Outlook Luncheon, presented by Merrill Lynch. Derek Harris, of Global Research, will speak. RSVP to the Y, at 492-9134.

• New Knoxville Community Library will host “Game Adventures,” from 3 to 4 p.m. All ages welcome; no need to register.

MAY 16

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts a gallery talk, from 6 to 8 p.m., for exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald. 937-224-3822.

• New Bremen Public Library will hold a “Pinterest” craft event for adults, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. All materials provided. Register online or by calling the library, at 419-629-2158.

• NB Library will host “Mad Scientists Club,” at 3:30 p.m. This month’s activity is building a “robotic” hand.

• NK Community Library will host adult crafts from 6 to 7 p.m. All materials provided. Sign up by stopping by the library or by calling 419-753-2724.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.