Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Riverside Art Center and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum present “Luna Inspirations: Tributes to the First on the Moon,” artwork given to Neil Armstrong and his family from all over the world, at the art center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta, through May 27. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 419-738-2352.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under.www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library to host family story time each Thursday morning in May, beginning at 10:30. Kids, ages birth through kindergarten, with a caregiver, are welcome. No charge.

• Daily Show House touring, through May 19, at the 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens at Leland Manor, adjacent to Wegerzyn Gardens Metroparks, Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Show House closed on Mondays, except for Past Presidents’ Teas.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

• Piqua Arts Council will be hosting a Model Train and Train Artwork Exhibition through May 24. The exhibition will take place at 509 N. Main St., in the Schmidlapp Free School Library building. 937-773-9630.

FRIDAY

• The Shelby County United Way and YPConnect of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Day of Action, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested in helping giving back to the community/cleaning up around the city, RSVP to office@sidneyalive.org.

• The 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens will host food truck Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Details at DPVA.org.

SATURDAY

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a Language of Art program by Dr. Jerry N. Smith, “Dorothy Height’s ‘Open Wide the Freedom Gates: A Memoir,’” at noon. Admission: free for members students and children; $8 adults; $5 seniors. 937-223-4278.

• WorthPoint Treasure Hunt, a class in how to find treasures at flea markets, runs at the Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market on the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at www.worthpoint.com/treasurehunt.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum will hold its annual event, “Rocket Weekend,” this Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Events are free and open to public; museum admission required to tour museum.

• BINGO night at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m.; BINGO starts at 7 p.m. 20 games; $0.25 a board per game, $1.00 a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available. 937-368-3700.

• Designer Day at the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association’s 2019 Designers’ Show House and Gardens event; Designer Day will feature interior designers available on-site to answer questions and offer perspectives. Visit DPVA.org for details.

• DPVA Show House will host Pine Club Burger Party, sponsored by the historic and popular Brown Street restaurant with a menu including their signature burgers. Tickets are $50 per person; visit DPVA.org for more details and to purchase tickets.

• The Dayton Art Institute will take part in the 10th annual Association of Art Museum Directors’ (AAMD) Art Museum Day, coinciding with International Museum Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DAI will waive its suggested general admission and welcome the community to the collection galleries, as well as the focus exhibitions Monet and Impressionism and Dorothy Height’s Hats, free of charge on Art Museum Day.

SUNDAY

• Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, presents Fleurs de Fete from 1 to 4 p.m. Wines, beers, food, silent auction, entertainment. Tickets: $70 in advance at www.daytonhistory.org; $75 day of event.

• Brukner Nature Center is hosting “View from the Vista,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will learn to identify birds and join members of the BNC Bird Club. Binoculars available for use during bird-watching. 937-698-6493.

• Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host barbecue chicken/pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dinners are $8, first-come-first-serve, and available for dine in or carry out. Proceeds used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams, at 937-606-0919; day of event, calls may be placed directly to firehouse, at 937-773-5341.

MONDAY

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., presents a talk and book-signing by author Julia Monnin at 6 p.m. Free.

• IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at New Bremen Public Library, from 5 to 7 p.m., for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call library, at 419-753-2724, or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction.

• IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available at Stallo Memorial Library, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Call library, at 419-628-2925, or go online to sign up for a half hour or more of individual instruction.

TUESDAY

• Chamber Golf Classic to be held at Shelby Oaks Golf Course, 9900 Sidney-Freyburg Road. Shot gun start at 10:30 a.m.

• Shelby County Master Gardeners’ will host “Made in the Shade,” as part of its Spring Gardening Series 2019. Program will discuss brightening up shady spots with color and low maintenance; program lasts from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., in the Amos Memorial Public Library community room, 230 E. North St., Sidney. Free refreshments and handouts will be available. 937-492-5133.

• New Bremen Public Library is hosting family craft day; call to register, 419-753-2724.

WEDNESDAY

• Brukner Nature Center will host its monthly “Dine to Donate” at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River will donate 20 percent of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of BNC. Must present flyer, which can be found online; mention BNC when ordering, or show flyer on mobile device to cashier. Good for dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru orders.

• STAR Transitional Treatment House Open House begins at 1 p.m., at 555 Gearhart Road.

MAY 23

• Darke County Parks is hosting frog sounds program at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, beginning at 8 p.m. Program is free and family-friendly. Registration required, visit www. darkecountyparks.org/programs.

• Shelby County Human Resources Council begins at noon, at Hampton Inn, 1600 Hampton Court. Speakers include Danny Fabinski and Christina Plisena, of Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc.; topic is “benefits strategy and benchmarking results.”

• New Bremen Public Library is hosting “Book Buzz” adult book club, beginning at 1 p.m.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.