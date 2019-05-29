Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical,” through June 9. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits, “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design,” which runs through June 2. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; free for members and children 6 and under.www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Dayton Art Institute will also exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through August 25.

• Dayton Art Institute debuts focus exhibition, “Dorothy Height’s Hats,” through June 23. Honors life and work of Dorothy Irene Height, author and icon of civil rights.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• New Knoxville Community Library to host family story time each Thursday morning in May, beginning at 10:30. Kids, ages birth through kindergarten, with a caregiver, are welcome. No charge.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts an exhibit, “There, There,” works by John Dickinson and Shona MacDonald, until June 15. 937-224-3822.

• Piqua Arts Council will be hosting a Model Train and Train Artwork Exhibition through May 24. The exhibition will take place at 509 N. Main St., in the Schmidlapp Free School Library building. 937-773-9630.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, will exhibit a spring art gallery through June 16, featuring the art of Kate Huser Santucci. All proceeds from the sale of Santucci’s artwork will support the development of Brukner’s Pollinator Garden. Admission to Brukner is $2.50 per person (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for the weekly writing workshop at Auglaize Library; workshop begins Monday, June 3, continuing each Monday through July 8. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• “Lunch date” at Auglaize Library; Wednesdays, at noon, through July 17, bring lunch to library to sit and view HBO miniseries, “From the Earth to the Moon,” starring Tom Hanks.

FRIDAY

• Today is the last day to register for the Healthy Moves class through the YWCA. Four-week session begins June 3; 10:30 through 11:30 a.m.; advanced Healthy Moves class will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. YWCA membership is required ($30 plus tax), along with class fee of $10. For more info: 937-773-6626.

• “A Night of Worship” with Mark Bishop will be held at Russell Road Church, 340 W. Russell Road, at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

• Today is the last day for local musicians who wish to participate in the Porch Music Fest of Sunday, June 23 (2 to 5 p.m.) to register. Porches on selected west end residences in Wapakoneta will become stages for mini-concerts of 15, 30, or 45 minutes in length. For more info or to register, visit firstonthemoon.org/porch-fest, or contact Marlene Graf, marlene.graf1@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

• Auglaize County Historical Society and New Bremen Historic Association will present “Life as an Airline Pilot” with New Bremen native and American Airlines pilot Justin D. Luedeke on Sunday, June 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Lockkeepers House, New Bremen. For more info, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.netor; 419-738-9328.

MONDAY

• Today is the first day for children and teens to register for summer reading clubs through the Piqua Public Library; children sign-up will be held in Children’s Dept; teens register at reference desk.

• Stargazing event at Waynesfield Goshen Schools, at 9:30 p.m.; Family-friendly, free, open to the public. For more info: 419-738-8811.

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• LEGO Play at Auglaize Library, from 12 to 2 p.m.; children, pre-teens, and families welcome.

• Auglaize Library will host adult book club from 6 to 7 p.m., discussing the book “The Diary of Mattie Spenser,” by Sandra Dallas. Book is available at library.

TUESDAY

• Today is the deadline for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to register for Wild Art for Kids, painting a portrait of a turtle, scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. Fee: $25. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Public Library to host story time at 6:30 p.m. For all ages up to first grade. 419-629-2158.

• Auglaize Library will host local author Rinda Beach, who will be signing books from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, will host story time at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. For more info: www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

• Auglaize Library will host open hour of code lab for kids, ages 5 through 10, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; limited to 10 kids per session; no early registration required, but sign in prior to session start is requested.

• Auglaize Library will host knit and crochet circle, at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Auglaize Library will host space camp for kids, ages 6 through 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration required; www.auglaizelibraries.org; 419-738-2921.

JUNE 6

• New Bremen Public Library to host story time at 10:30 a.m. For all ages up to first grade. 419-629-2158.

• White Memorial Library in Waynesfield, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., will host story time at 10:45 a.m. All ages welcome. 419-568-5851.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit event notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

