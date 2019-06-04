Community calendar

JUNE 6

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

• YWCA Witty Knitters meets at 10 a.m. in the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Take yarn, knitting needles and crochet hooks to create hats for cancer patients. 937-773-6626.

• Wilson Health will host a pregnancy and child loss grief support group from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Wilson Health’s main campus, 915 W. Michigan St., in the nursing conference room. 937-498-9335.

JUNE 7

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

JUNE 8

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

JUNE 10

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth St.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

• Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. 419-733-5629.

JUNE 11

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

• Wilson Home Health Care & Hospice hosts an adult grief support group at 5:30 p.m. in its offices at 1081 Fairington Drive.

• Loramie Township Trustees meet at the Russia Fire Department at 7:30 p.m.

• Shelby County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. www.shelbycountygenealogy.org.

• Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group meets from 7 to 8 p.m., at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive. RSVP at 937-541-5182.

JUNE 12

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets at 1 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Copeland retirees and spouses meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. in the IUE union hall, 1330 S. Main Ave. 492-3770.

• Sidney VFW Auxiliary No. 4239 meets at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit meeting notices to ahancock@sidneydailynews.com.

