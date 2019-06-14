On the agendas

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, June 17, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of William Crist for a conditional use permit for a home occupation, woodworking, a 121 E. South St., in the R-2, single and two-family residence district.

The board will also consider the request of Best Services, on behalf of Auto Zone, for a variance to allow fence support posts to be located on the side facing the exterior of the property on which it is located at 1218 Michigan St., in the B-2, community business district.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 5:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is to conduct an executive session to discuss the appointment of a public official.

New Bremen Village Council

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Village Council has rescheduled its regular June 24 meeting; the meeting will now be held on Monday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m., in the village offices.

Council will discuss the purchase of land for a new substation.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include public hearing for the use of special education IDEA part B funds, an executive session to consider the employment of public employees and to consider the fee schedule, lunch prices, update the gifted policy, a supplemental contract for the eighth-grad volleyball coach, appropriations and budget adjustments. Reports will also be given about maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary school and high school.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 17, at 8 p.m. at the elementary school large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from administration, booster organizations, Ohio School Facilities update, approve the Oktoberfest Classic 10K Run request with pre- and post-race activities, approve personnel recommendations and enter into an executive session for the purpose of employment and compensation of a public employee.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, June 20, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The board will further discuss specifics for the city’s 2019 tree sale about tree species to be sold and the sale date.

The board will also discuss the tree selection for the old Shelby County Jail downtown, the recent Tree City USA luncheon, Murphy’s downtown tree planting, the Tree City USA bicentennial gathering and Arbor Day Bulletins.