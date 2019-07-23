Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753; the holiday may affect this event.

• Families of Addicts meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Salvation Army, 419 N. Buckeye Ave. 937-570-0118; the holiday may affect this event.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753; the holiday may affect this event.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

• Parkinson’s Disease Seminar by Upper Valley Medical Center, will be held at the Miami County YMCA Youth and Senior Center, 307 w. High St., Piqua, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Speakers will be Paul Kremer, PT, and Lauren Seger, PT, both certified in LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) and Delay the Disease Parkinson’s treatment. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, call Carefinders at 866-608-FIND, or register online at uvmc.com/ParkinsonsSeminar. For further information,call (937) 492-0270

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the white house at 117 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

MONDAY, JULY 29

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon in the American Legion hall, 1265 Fourth St.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave. 937-622-1294.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

• Sit ‘N Stitch meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Library Louis Room.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a public discussion meeting in the First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• Workshop on Taking Charge of Health meeets at Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, 1 to 3:30 p.m., for adults living with a chonic health condition and/or their caregivers. 937-492-5266.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit meeting notices to Melanie Speicher, editor, at mspeicher@aimmediamidwest.com.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Submit meeting notices to Melanie Speicher, editor, at mspeicher@aimmediamidwest.com.