‘The Watcher’ house sells for $400K less than purchase

WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as “The Watcher” has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014, but they didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.

Andrew Carr declined comment.

In a series of letters, the “Watcher” asked if the Broadduses were bringing “young blood” into the home and asked the names of their two children. They claimed the writer had a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home.

The writer was never found.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.