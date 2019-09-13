Scores Broadcast to stream Belmont at Sidney

The listening audience for Friday night’s Dayton Belmont at Sidney tilt will likely be treated to an exciting, high-scoring affair. And the same will be true when the teams leave the field at halftime.

During the intermission, ScoresBroadcast.com plans to replay the fourth quarter of the Sidney at Piqua thriller two Septembers ago. The Yellow Jackets scored on an Andre Gordon pass with three minutes left and then denied Piqua the victory by stopping a two-point conversion after an Indians TD with under a minute to go.

“The strike from Andre to Ratez Roberts came on a fourth and goal from the 20 after the Jackets had earned a first down by reaching the one yard line,” SCORES play-by-play announcer Jack Kramer recalled.

Hallie Truesdale’s perfect extra-point kick then lifted Sidney to a 34-27 lead. In fact, her boot proved to be the difference.

“After a hasty two-minute scoring march by Piqua, Isaiah Bowser busted up the Indians try for two by crashing through the end where the run was headed,” Kramer said.

Final tally: Sidney 34, Piqua 33.

That Sidney victory is one of several highlights of Adam Doenges’ nine-year coaching career for the Jackets. He told ScoresBroadcast.com that the entire 2017 season was “extra special,” because Sidney advanced to the playoffs and whipped Belmont which posted a 9-0 regular season. He added that during the regular schedule, Sidney knocked off both St. Mary’s and Bellefontaine, their only defeats in the first ten.

On Friday night, the free, online service shares with its listeners most of the fourth period of Sidney’s one-point triumph over Piqua from that season two years ago.

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, webcasts Friday’s Jackets-Bison contest at 6:35 PM. Coach Doenges and coach Earl White of Belmont are featured in the pre-game segment.

Sidney thumped Belmont last year at Welcome Stadium, 38-6, and beat the Bison in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, 46-33, in a home game. Back in 2012, Sidney crushed Belmont, 49-14, also in a home game.

The two teams have rolled up 28 touchdowns and over 2400 yards in their last three head-to-head meetings.

“Expect more of the same on Friday,” Kramer said.