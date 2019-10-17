Dunn stationed in South Korea

SIDNEY — PV2 Thomas Maxwell Dunn, son of Mike and Paddy Dunn, completed basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He was assigned to Delta Dragons 334.

In basic training, he phased up and became 3rd Platoon PG. He was in charge of his platoon the entire time he was in basic training. Because of this, he was promoted from PVT to PV2. Only 10 percent of those in basic training received the promotion.

Dunn was deployed to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for his AIT training. He was assigned to Charlie Company 369 15th SIG BDE. He training in communications, which lasted 15 1/2 weeks.

After he graduated from AIT at Fort Gordon, he was assigned to Bravo Company, 304th First SIG ESB and is stationed at Camp Humphrey, South Korea.

He graduated from Sidney High School in 2014.

His military address is Dunn, Thomas, M., PSC 400 Box No. 4007, APO AP 96273-0041.