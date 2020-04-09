SDN seeks Class of 2020 memories

SIDNEY — As the uncertainty continues for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the Sidney Daily News is saluting the Class of 2020 through a special “scrapbook” publication.

A request has been sent to all superintendents outlining the project and asking them to forward a letter to each senior at their school.

The newspaper is asking the seniors for photographs, memories of their educational career and other snippets from their lives which they would like included in the scrapbook.

The deadline for submission of the information is Friday, April 24. Publication date is set for the week of May 12.

All photos — sent as jpgs — and stories — sent as word documents — should be emailed to mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

For more information, email or call Melanie Speicher at 937-538-4822.