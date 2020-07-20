Sidney BOE to meet Monday night

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday July 20, at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium. The meeting was moved to the high school to accommodate the recommended guidelines for public meetings during COVID-19.

Items on the agenda include approval of attorneys for the district, approve the Shelby County Board of Disabilities invoice, approved a purchased service contract for a speech therapist, approve a copier contract, approve personnel items and approve a retirement incentive for two employees.