Girls basketball: Stockton named honorable mention all state

Sidney’s Allie Stockton was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division I.
Stockton, a junior, averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She was also named second team all-Southwest district. She surpassed 1,000 career points during the season.
All-state teams are selected by votes of select Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members. Division IV and III all-state teams were released Monday, while Division II and I teams were released Tuesday. The Ms. Basketball selection will be released Wednesday.
Athletes earn all-district recognition
Aside from Stockton being named second all-Southwest district, Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins earned honorable mention honors. She averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.