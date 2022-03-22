Girls basketball: Stockton named honorable mention all state

Sidney’s Allie Stockton was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division I.

Stockton, a junior, averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She was also named second team all-Southwest district. She surpassed 1,000 career points during the season.

All-state teams are selected by votes of select Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members. Division IV and III all-state teams were released Monday, while Division II and I teams were released Tuesday. The Ms. Basketball selection will be released Wednesday.

Athletes earn all-district recognition

Aside from Stockton being named second all-Southwest district, Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins earned honorable mention honors. She averaged 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Samantha Wall during the second half of a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Dec. 29 in Sidney. Stockton was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division I. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_BPB_2663-Edit-1-1-2.jpg Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Samantha Wall during the second half of a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Dec. 29 in Sidney. Stockton was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division I. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News