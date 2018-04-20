Egberts celebrate golden year

NEW KNOXVILLE — Jean and Richard “Dick” Egbert, of New Knoxville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins, April 28, 2018, and a summer trip to West Virginia with family.

Dick and the former Jean Wendel were married April 27, 1968, in the Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins on a sunny day. Witnesses were Don Egbert, brother of the bridegroom, and Janet Wendel, sister of the bride. Dick pulled his new bride around in a two-wheeled cart after the ceremony.

Dick is the son of the late Mildred (Nuesmeyer) and Harold Egbert. He has a sister, Phyllis Egbert, of Sidney. His brother, Don Ebert, is deceased.

Jean is the daughter of the late Rita (Soder) and Ed Wendel. She has three sisters, Joann Hindenlang and Jane Bender, both of Wapakoneta, and Janet Wendel, of Mason, and a brother, Bill Wendel, of Botkins.

The Egberts are the parents of three sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Kari Egbert, of Fort Loramie, Shawn and Jenni Egbert, of New Knoxville, and Josh and Krissy Egbert, of West Chester, and two living daughters and a son-in-law, Shannon Egbert, of Cincinnati, and Emily and Shane Sollmann, of Plant City, Florida. Another daughter, Heidi Egbert, is deceased. They have 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dick retired as a maintenance supervisor from Sunrise Cooperative. Jean is a homemaker.

Dick is a member of the Immanual United Church of Christ in Kettlersville and the New Knoxville American Legion post. He enjoys walking the dog in the woods, farming and tinkering in his workshop.

Jean is a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins. She enjoys antiques, garage sales and coin collecting.

They both enjoy camping and spending time with their grandchildren.