Couple marks golden date

SIDNEY — Gretchen and Richard Henry, of Sidney, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner hosted by their children.

Richard and the former Gretchen Laughlin were married April 27, 1968, in the First Church of God in Jellico, Tennessee. Pastor Light performed the ceremony on a warm and sunny day. Mrs. Light was the witness. The couple had eloped to Jellico. They had met at Frisch’s in Piqua.

Richard is the son of the late Beulah and Charles Henry. He has two sisters, Joyce Kite and Sharon Garvey, and a brother, Charles Henry, all deceased.

Gretchen is the daughter of the late Florence and Carl Laughlin. She has a living sister, Robin Laughlin, of Sidney. Another sister, Patricia Laughlin, is deceased.

The Henrys have a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Jill Henry, of Houston, and a daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Derrick King, of Sidney. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Richard retired from the U.S. Army and from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Gretchen retired from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Richard is a Cincinnati Reds fan. Gretchen enjoys knitting, crocheting and sewing. They both enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.