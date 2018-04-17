Hoying celebrates 90 years

FORT LORAMIE — Mary A. Hoying, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate her 90th birthday at a party with her family.

She was born, April 21, 1928, in Fort Loramie, the daughter of Emma (Winner) and William Poeppelman, who are deceased. She had four brothers and three sisters.

She married Lindy Hoying, April 22, 1950. They have three living sons and four daughters-in-law, Jerry and Carol Hoying, Bill and Sue Hoying and Marlene Hoying, all of Fort Loramie, and Chuck and Martie Hoying, of Kettering. Another son, Michael Hoying, is deceased. They have 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Hoying retired from Wilson Memorial Hospital (now Wilson Health) as a registered nurse. She is a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie.