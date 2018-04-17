SIDNEY — Kathryn Prince and Jeremy Grissom, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Anson Ora Grissom, born March 5, 2018, at 4:19 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 1/4 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Porter, 4.

His maternal grandparents are Janet and Tom Prince, of Sidney. His paternal grandparents are Craig Grissom, of Piqua, and Leslie and Dave Strode, of Greeley, Colorado.

His great-grandparents are Delma and James Grissom, of Piqua, and Alice Gordon, of Cincinnati.