SIDNEY — Holly and Erik Edwards, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a daughter, Rhiannon, born April 10, 2018, at 12:18 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 3/4 inches long.

Her maternal grandmother is Bonnie Davis, of Sidney. Her stepgrandfather is Larry Davis, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Vicki and Dr. Phillip Edwards, of Sidney.

Her great-grandparents are Gloria Ward, of Sidney, Thomas Colgate, of Columbus, Indiana, and Alice and Richard Kigar and Gerald Edwards, all of Delta.

Her mother is the former Holly St. Myers, of Sidney.