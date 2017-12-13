SIDNEY — Ashley and David Barhorst, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Bryson Michael Barhorst, born Dec. 11, 2017, at 3:35 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 17 1/4 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Kaden, 4, and his sister, Eva, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Kellie Hoelscher and John Stoner, both of Celina. His paternal grandparents are Donna Searcy, of Sidney, and the late Michael Barhorst.

His great-grandparents are Bernice and Thomas Barhorst, of Anna.

His mother is the former Ashley Stoner, of Celina.