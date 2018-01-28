Posted on by

SteinkeRecent birth


BOTKINS — Kelly and Ben Steinke, of Botkins, have announced the birth of a son, Gabriel Lee Steinke, born Dec. 14, 2017, at 11:40 a.m., in the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He weighed 9.9 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Noah, 2.

His maternal grandparents are Anita and Rick Ambos, of Botkins. His paternal grandparents are Marlene and Steve Steinke, of Anna.

His great-grandparents are Kathleen and Paul Koenig, and Erma and Alfred Steinke, all of Wapakoneta.

His mother is the former Kelly Ambos.

