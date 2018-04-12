Enchanted Forest theme of Botkins prom

BOTKINS — Enchanted Forest is the theme for the 2018 Botkins Local School’s prom.

The prom is planned for May 5 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Botkins Athletic Complex. A promenade will start at 7:45 p.m.

The crowning of king and queen will be held at 9.

Queen candidates are Scotlynn Armstrong, daughter of Scott and Heather Armstrong; Sarah Bergman, daughter of Ron and Jeanie Bergman; Lily Koenig, daughter of Aaron and Heidi Koenig; and Danielle Schneider, daughter of Andy and Julie Schneider.

King candidates are Josh Brown, son of Chris and Cindy Brown; Ryan Brown, son of David and Kimi Brown; Ethan Butcher, son of Dan and Beth Butcher; and Bobby Ott, son of Jason Ott and Kenrda Southern.

After prom will be held from midnight to 3 a.m. at the Minster Bowling Alley