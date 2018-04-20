Anna council: May cap tax credit

ANNA — Anna Village Council is considering a cap on credit local taxpayers are given for income taxes paid to other communities.

During the council’s regular meeting, April 10, the group gave firt reading to an ordinance tht would all a maximum credit of 1.5 percent for income taxes paid to other communities. Wayne York, village administrator, told the council that the action could produce from $100,000 to $130,000 in additional revenue for the village.

In other business, the council:

• Gave second reading to an ordinance to amend zoning.

• Accepted an annexation of real estate.

• Gave second reading to a resolution clarifying the orignial appointmenr of the fiscal officer and village administrator and the vehicle-use agreement for the village administrator.

• Learned from York that the UV system installation has been completed at the waste water treatment plant with only the shelter to be finished. The 2018 sidewalk program bids would be accepted until April 16. A letter would then go out to the residents, giving them the option to go with the village contractor or to have them installed on their own to the village’s specifications. All sidewalk work must be completed, including seeding, by Oct. 31, he said. There are 20 properties on the latest property maintenance list. Letters will be drafted and sent out to those properties. The Troy Kies annexation is ready to move forward.

• Learned from village Fire Chief Tim Bender that there will be various policy and procedure changes for the Anna Fire Department as a result of the increased potential cancer risk for firefighters. Additional equipment will also be evaluated for the safety of the firefighters. Council approved the purchase of four turnout gear sets for the department.

• Approved paying a 14.7 percent increase in health insurance premiums.

• Set rental rates of $25 for the small and $50 for the large shelters in the park.

• Approved the painting of pickleball lines on a tennis court in the park and discussed plaques for donated trees, maintenance of the Borne Learning Trail and the bike park.

• Moved into executive session to discuss personnel.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

