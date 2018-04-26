Minster scouts go to camp, get awards

MINSTER — The Minster Boy Scout Troop 44 went to Mohican State Park on April 13 and returned April 15.

Clif Perryman and Chris Heid supervised the scouts, including Isaac Heuker, Isaac Heid, Drew Perryman, Russel Heid, Bradley Prenger, Dan Snyder, Keetan Sharp, Kevin Clune and Nicholas Prenger.

The group hiked for several hours around the park, seeing the Lyon Falls. Being true Boy Scouts, the troop worked through rain, Saturday afternoon, and broke camp in the rain, Sunday. All the scouts participated in cooking all of the meals, and all played a little kickball in the afternoon.

Minster Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts had an awards ceremony at the Minster School cafeteria, April 22. The Scouts, parents and leaders were given a presentation about an upcoming Cub Scout event, a day camp being hosted by the Old Sycamore District of the Black Swamp Area Council, and a presentation on Friends of Scouting, a means of fundaising for the troops, pack, districts and council of the area.

Each den leader then introduced his den members and presented awards. Ryan Bohman presented awards to Ryland Link, Trey Bergman, Austin Bohman, Jakob Hagaman, Austin Kremer, Andrew Nelson and Levi Hanson. Members not present include Crosby Albers, Colton Metz, Parker Maltinsky and Parker Bruns.

Andy Koverman awarded the following Cubs: Carson Spencer, Colby Niekamp, Colin Prenger, Jack Strausbaugh, Nolan Wellman, Eli Zumberger, Quintin Link, Michael Wendeln and Cooper Koverman. Not present were Caden Bergman and Conner Elliott.

Kurt Ranly presented awards to Luke Bornhorst, Chance Hagaman and Maddex Ranly. Bears not present include Cole Bergman and Devin Metz.

Kevin Meyer awarded Ben Meyer, Carter Korte, Eli Huwer and Henry Hanson.

Following the Cub Scout presentation, Cliff Perryman listed the many events the Boy Scout troop participated in this year. He then recognized the Scouts’ advancement since the last Court of Honor, six months ago. Scouts recognized included Joseph Baker, Daniel Becker, Kevin Clune, Isaac Heid, Russell Heid, Alex Heuker, Isaac Heuker, Ethan Huwer, Craig Monnin, Andrew Perryman, Carter Pohl, Brandly Prenger, Nicholas Prenger, Keetan Sharp, Daniel Snyder and Mathew Wenning.