Village connection

OSGOOD — The Osgood American Legion will serve barbecued chicken dinners, Sunday, May 20, beginning at 11 a.m.

• There will be a memorial Mass in the St. Nickolas Church at 9 a.m., May 28. The patriotic Rosary will be said at 8:30 a.m. There will be a service in St. Martin Cemetery following the Mass.

• There will be a healing Mass, June 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Louis North Star. A breakfast will be served after the Mass. Registration to particpate is required by May 29. Register at the entrance of St. Nickolas or St. Louis Church.

• A patriotic Rosary for the country and for a successful election in November will be at St. Nickolas Church each 15th of the month, at 10 a.m. For information, call 419-582-7003.

• Youths in preschool through fourth grade can register for vacation Bible school at St. Nickolas Church. Youths in grades five to 12 can register to help in the Bible school. The theme is Discovery Canyon. Bible school will be June 11 through June 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. For information, call 419-582-2150.