Girl Talk series to empower young girls

MINSTER — The Center for Personal Wellness, 96 W. Fourth St., Minster, has announced a workshop, “Girl Talk Series: Empowering Young Women and Building Self-esteem.”

The program is geared towards girls in grades 5 through 8 and will take place, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Research has shown that girls experience a decline in self-esteem between the ages of 12 and 13. This series will engage girls in a supportive network to help build self-esteem, help them learn ways to support and build each other up and develop a sense of empowerment through fun and education.

Tickets cost $35. To register or get information, call 877-262-4769 or visit www.centerforpersonalwellness.com.