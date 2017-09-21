Jackson Center board talks renovations

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education met in regular session, Monday, Sept. 18, and discussed renovations and budget items.

Superintendent Bill Reichert provided an update on progress on the renovation phase of the building project. Crews are working to meet the mid-November target for completion. The three classrooms in that area have windows installed, floors completed, and casework is being moved in. The gym is nearing completion.

The process to replace the flooring in the main hallway outside of the gym has begun, and cement should be poured soon. Final completion of the finishes on the floor in the main hallway will be completed after the main renovation to allow the newly-poured concrete time to cure before receiving final treatments.

The board approved several budget items, include accepting a donation of $22,850 by Michele and John Weddle. It will be used for a new digital communications sign near the corner of Linden and Davis streets. A budget request for the music department was also approved.

The FFA field trip to Indianapolis for the national FFA convention, scheduled from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27, was also approved by the board.

The board approved five contracts for pupil activities, and they were:

• Jerry Davis, eighth-grade girls basketball.

• Hannah Meyer, seventh-grade girls basketball.

• Garrett Serr, freshman boys basketball.

• Jason Butcher, baseball varsity assistant.

• Nancy Meyer Jr., high school basketball volunteer assistant

A contract for Rebecca Fitzgerald to be a substitute custodian was approved by the board.

Previously-approved supplemental contracts were modified so that Cari Beth Noah and Melissa Beal are now codirectors for drama.