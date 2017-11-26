Botkins hosts annual tour of homes

BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will hold its 11th annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Dec. 3, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and free for children under 12 years of age. They are available now at four locations in Botkins, including Ask Amy Staging, located at 212 W. State St.; Country Lane Crafts and Home Accents at 17009 Heiland-Kies Road; Finishing Touches Flowers and More at 231 S. Main St.; and Jenny’s Designs Flowers and Gifts at 305 E. State St.

According to Nancy Stutsman, member of Botkins Beautification Club, these selling points were chosen as a way to support local commerce.

“We try to work with our community and we want to help them with their businesses,” Stutsman said.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the funding of Botkins Beautification Club. Stutsman said the club is responsible for several projects around the village, including the creation of a veteran’s park, the planting of flowers, as well as the upkeep of corporation limit signs and gardens at the edge of the city.

“Our mission is to both beautify and unify,” Stutsman said.

Each year the tours attract an average of 100 visitors. Last year drew even more, with just over 200 people attending.

Stutsman said the committee aims to showcase a group of homes with individuality and distinct characteristics to give guests a unique experience at each home.

“We really look for a variety,” Stutsman said. “We want the homes to be from small to large, from new to centuries old. We just like to have a mix.”

This year, the tour will consist of visits to four homes. Owners of the homes are Chad and Tara Berning, Dave and Connie Mielke, Craig and Sara Brown, and Greg and Katie Geis.

According to Stutsman, Dave and Connie Mielke have participated in the tour twice before, while the rest of the owners are showcasing their homes for the first time.

Sara Brown is a first-time participant, as well as a member of the Botkins Beautification Club. She has worked on the planning of the tours of previous years and decided to give it a try herself this time.

“It gets you into the Christmas spirit,” Brown said of decorating and preparing her home for the tour.

Along with the $10 ticket purchase, visitors will be able to participate in a raffle drawing at each home. Prizes will include things such as a 6-pack of craft beer and a hot cocoa kit. Snacks will also be provided at each stop.

“It’s a nice day in the village,” Brown said.

