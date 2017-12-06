Elks Grand Lodge gearing up for annual essay contest

SIDNEY — The Sidney Elks Lodge 786 has announced the Elks Grand Lodge is gearing up for its annual Americanism Essay Contest for fifth-, sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders.

This year’s topic is “Why Our Veterans Are America’s Heroes.” Entries must be 300 words or less, typed or printed legibly in ink, and will be judged on originality, development of theme and neatness. An official cover sheet must accompany each entry.

The contest is divided into two divisions: Division I for fifth- and sixth-grade students, and Division II for seventh- and eighth-grade students.

Members of the local Lodge will be choosing the top three in each division and sending them on to the District Chairman. The Sidney Elks have had 12 district winners over the last six years.

For more information or to get a copy of the cover sheet, parents may contact Lodge Secretary Christi Thomas at clthomas@woh.rr.com or 937-726-0755. The deadline for entries to the Sidney Lodge is Jan. 13, 2018.