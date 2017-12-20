Hardin-Houston BOE holds monthly meeting

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Dec. 18, during which it approved a number of motions, including authorization for the purchase of a 2018 84-passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales at the price of $91,030.

The board also approved the Amended Service Agreement for the one-on-one assistant between the Midwest Redional Educational Service Center and the Hardin-Houston Local School District, as well as the Joint Agreement for Midwest Regional to serve as Business Advisory Council for the district.

The board authorized renewal of its membership to Ohio School Boards Association for 2018, and to include subscriptions for School Management News and Briefcase.

In other news, the board accepted the resignation of Nikki Barger as Clear Creek tutor, effective Nov. 14, 2017.

Also approved was the employment of Daniel Barker as the assistant varsity baseball coach for the 2017-2018 school year at the rate of $1,805.38 for the year, as well as Susan Leugers as a classified substitute for the 2017-18 school year.

The board approved Student Nights for the high school boys basketball game on Dec. 19 and the high school girls basketball game on Jan. 16 to allow all Hardin-Houston students admission for $1.

The board also authorized the baseball field renovation project to proceed as presented.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center preceding the organizational meeting at 6:45 p.m., which will include Ryan Maier as president pro tempore.