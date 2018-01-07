Smokehouse spaghetti benefit dinner planned

FORT LORAMIE — St. Michael (Fort Loramie) Kinghts of St. John will be presenting a Baked Smokehouse Spaghetti benefit dinner on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. or until all meals have been served – whichever comes first.

Meals will include a generous portion of Baked Smokehouse Spaghetti along with salad and garlic bread. Coffee, water and lemonade will also be provided.

“Donations only” will be accepted to benefit both the Knights of St. John Commandery 300 as well as several local charities throughout the year. CYO Basketball, community blood drives, and St. Vincent De Paul are a just a few of the civic and church functions supported by the Knights of St. John.