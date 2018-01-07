Wilson Health sponsors blood drive

SIDNEY – Wilson Health will boost the blood supply during January National Blood Donor Month by sponsoring a community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth Ave. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is encouraging the community to begin the New Year with a blood donation, as winter is a challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. The holidays, severe weather and seasonal illnesses prevent many from donating and can disrupt blood drive schedule. CBC stresses, if you must miss an appointment to donate, reschedule as soon as possible

The challenges for sustaining our region’s blood supply go beyond the winter months. CBC enters the New Year with the mission of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors.

The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a traditional time to thank donors and encourage donations during the heart of winter. Rep. Steve Huffman of Miami County, an ER physician and lifetime donor, has introduced House Bill 252 to designate January Blood Donor Awareness Month in the state of Ohio.

CBC will focus in the New Year on calling for young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

CBC’s blood donor T-shirt. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_blooddonortee.jpg CBC’s blood donor T-shirt.