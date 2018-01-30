‘Sound of Music’ to swing into Dayton

DAYTON — Victoria Theatre Association’s Premier Health Broadway Series presents a brand-new production of “The Sound of Music,” Feb. 13-18, at the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now at 888-228-3630.

“The Sound of Music” features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award–winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

“The Sound of Music” enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December 2013 and was seen by more than 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

In the words of Ted Chapin, president of Rodgers & Hammerstein, “I waited for a moment when we could rediscover ‘The Sound of Music’ as it was originally created. Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show—and a very big hit at that! The artists behind this production embraced what the authors wrote, looked at it all through modern eyes and, in so doing, found depth and resonance that has been recognized by critics and audiences across the country. It’s like visiting an old friend but finding yourself surprised as well. It’s also a reminder of why this show is such an evergreen.”

The creative team for this new production includes direction by Matt Lenz. Original choreography by Danny Mefford has been recreated by Jonathan Warren, with music supervision by Andy Einhorn. The design and production team are Douglas W. Schmidt, set design; Jane Greenwood, costume design; Natasha Katz, lighting design; and Shannon Slaton, sound design.

Jill-Christine Wiley, as Maria, romps with the von Trapp children in a scene from "The Sound of Music." The beloved musical will perform in Dayton at the Schuster Center beginning Feb. 13.