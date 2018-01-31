Carmony wins, advances in contest

LIMA — Ohio State Lima’s a cappella group, Carmony, won the 2018 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) Midwest Quarterfinal competition, Jan. 27, at Wapakoneta High School with a 43 point lead over the second place group.

Mitchell Craft, of New Bremen, is a member of the ensemble.

“Carmony is extremely excited to be advancing to semifinals for the second straight year” said Dr. Matthew Young, director of choral programs at Ohio State Lima. “The work ethic of these students is truly remarkable, and the opportunity to compete at the highest level has really brought the talent level of this ensemble to new heights. I am honored to work with such amazing students, and incredibly proud of how they represent the excellence of the university.”

In individual categories, Shaunna Basinger, of Kalida, and Adam Wheelbarger, of Plain City, won for outstanding choreography and Collin Hoffman, of Dunkirk, won for outstanding vocal percussion. This is the second year Basinger and Hoffman have won in these categories.

Carmony now moves on to the midwest semifinal competition at Washington University in St. Louis, March 10. According to the ICAA website, the competition includes 450 groups competing in nine regions in the U.S. and Europe.

Other members of the group are Victoria Bradford, of Paulding, Levi Brake, of Ohio City, Emily Buchanan, of Wapakoneta, Kamara Camp, of Dayton, Jon Fissel, of Kenton, Sydney Hartford, of Ada, Kaitlin Kidd, of Elida, Jessica Laman, of Wapakoneta, Nick Long, of Delphos, Rachel Martin, of Troy, Seth Mitchell, of Bellefontaine, Becca Schlumbohm, of Pandora, and Josie Thornton, of Lima.