Minster freshman organizes 5K to help classmate

MINSTER — Minster freshman Brock Schulte has organized a fundraising event, called Action Jackson 5K, set to take place Sunday, March 25, at Four Season Recreational Park, 360 W 7th St., as a way to raise money for classmate Jackson Hogenkamp, who is currently battling cancer.

To register online, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Minster/ActionJacksonRunWalk5k.

When Schulte, 15, was presented with a school assignment requiring he and his classmates to “better themselves, make an object, or better the community,” he initially struggled to come up with an idea.

“The project didn’t have to be too crazy,” Schulte said. “Some people made putt-putt golf courses in their backyard and someone else made a basketball sorter. Our science teacher Mr. Muhlenkamp left the door wide open for opportunity.”

Schulte said he would not describe himself as the “creative type,” so after researching various ideas online with nothing jumping out to him, his teacher suggested he do something for the community.

He eventually settled on fundraising as his project’s goal.

Schulte wanted to include his love of cross-country running as part of the fundraiser, which is how he finally decided on the idea to organize a 5K to help raise money for Hogenkamp, who had been diagnosed with osteasarcoma in August of 2017.

“We’re a very small school,” he said. “We have a graduating class of around 50 to 70 kids, so everyone is friends with everyone.”

Even so, Hogenkamp was inititally quite surprised that he would be the focus of his classmate’s project.

“He didn’t know how to react,” Schulte said. “His parents were flattered, too.”

Schulte’s initial expectations for the 5K were modest. He had assumed he may be able to attract around 100 people to the event, with a fundraising goal of about $1,000.

As of his most recent count, Schulte has over 400 runners registered in the race and an impressive group of sponsors, including Dannon, True Value, McDonald’s, Subway, Ernst Sports, Wagner’s IGA, H.A. Dorsten, Precision Strip, Grand Lake Health System, Paul and Sandy Albers from Falcon Financial, Minster Bank, Bud’s Pizza, Community Insurance, Bernhold Insurance, Minster Concrete Coatings, Journeyman’s Club, Schweiterman’s Pharmacy, Minster Dental, Wilson Health System and Post Printing.

“(The event) just slowly blew up,” Schulte said. “Through the sponsors, I was able to make the race absolutely cost-less.”

One water station will be set up during the race, sponsored by McDonald’s, and after participants finish, yogurt and water will be provided by Dannon and Wagner’s IGA. The race will be chip-timed by Can’t Stop Running Co., Schulte said.

Sponsors Bud’s Pizza, Wilson Health, Ernst Sports, Subway, and McDonald’s will also present door prizes after the race. Prizes will include blankets, gift cards, and neon signs, among other things.

Schulte said trophies will be awarded to the overall winners for each sex and medals will be awarded to age group winners. The age groups are 14 and under, 15 through 18, 19 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, and 50 and over.

Schulte credits Minster Village Council Member, and family friend, Nicole Clune with being an integral part of the organization of the event.

“She helped me make a custom course and came to my house and spent four hours coming up with a schedule for the race day,” Schulte said. “She will also help me manage all the volunteers on race day.”

Schulte said he has about 30 volunteers helping him manage all of the details of the race.

Registration is $16, with preregistration ending March 21.

Runners may also register on race day for a small additional fee. One hundred percent of proceeds will go toward the Hogenkamp family.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_jackson-1.jpg

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825